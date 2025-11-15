Union Savings Bank Sells 392 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Union Savings Bank reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $826.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,033.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

