Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and traded as high as $50.8020. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 2,628 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

