Union Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Union Savings Bank reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

