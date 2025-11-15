Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.02 and traded as high as GBX 152.50. Eleco shares last traded at GBX 151, with a volume of 85,007 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 price objective on shares of Eleco in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.

Eleco Stock Up 6.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £124.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Eleco (LON:ELCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share for the quarter. Eleco had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eleco Plc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eleco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

