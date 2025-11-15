Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.02 and traded as high as GBX 152.50. Eleco shares last traded at GBX 151, with a volume of 85,007 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 price objective on shares of Eleco in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.
Read Our Latest Report on ELCO
Eleco Stock Up 6.3%
Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share for the quarter. Eleco had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eleco Plc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eleco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eleco
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.