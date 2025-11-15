Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.73 and traded as high as GBX 173. Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 173, with a volume of 4,400,705 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cairn Homes from GBX 190 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

