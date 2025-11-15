Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and traded as low as $23.8375. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 348,992 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Boerse Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Further Reading

