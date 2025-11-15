Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $471.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.30 and a 200 day moving average of $446.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $484.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

