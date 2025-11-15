Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowers Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Stock Down 1.5%

MSCI stock opened at $564.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

