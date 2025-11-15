WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $367.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.80 and its 200 day moving average is $347.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

