Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VB stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.75.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

