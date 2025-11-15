HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Stock Position Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $472.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.56 and its 200-day moving average is $396.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $480.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

