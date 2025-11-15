Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

JNJ opened at $196.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

