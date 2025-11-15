ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,276,000 after acquiring an additional 247,297 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 93,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

