Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.