Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,773 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.5% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

