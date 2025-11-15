Truepoint Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,011,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 821,692 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 942,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 726,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after buying an additional 88,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $83.76.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

