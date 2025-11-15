Head-To-Head Analysis: FreeCast (OTCMKTS:CAST) versus JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY)

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) and FreeCast (OTCMKTS:CAST – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JOYY and FreeCast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33 FreeCast 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Given FreeCast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FreeCast is more favorable than JOYY.

This table compares JOYY and FreeCast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.11 billion 1.45 -$146.24 million $32.23 1.82 FreeCast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FreeCast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and FreeCast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 82.39% 4.81% 3.65% FreeCast N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JOYY beats FreeCast on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About FreeCast

ChinaCast Education Corporation (CEC) is a post-secondary education and e-Learning services provider in People’s Republic of China. The Company provides post-secondary degree and diploma programs through its two universities in China: The Foreign Trade and Business College of Chongqing Normal University and the Lijiang College of Guangxi Normal University. The Company’s segments include the E-learning and training service group (the ELG), and Traditional University Group (TUG). The Company provides its e-Learning services to post-secondary institutions, K-12 schools, government agencies and corporate enterprises via its nationwide satellite/fiber broadband network. On August 23, 2010, the Company completed the acquisition of Wintown Enterprises Limited (Wintown). During the year ended December 31, 2010, the Company set up a new fully owned subsidiary ChinaCast Education Holdings Limited (CEH).

