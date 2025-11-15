Truepoint Inc. Buys 126,745 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $66,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

