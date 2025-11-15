Truepoint Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,398 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,991 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after buying an additional 1,836,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after buying an additional 1,106,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,496 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

