Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.56.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE:MFC traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,074. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$36.93 and a 12-month high of C$49.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.48.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of C$43.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

