Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Stephens

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARDT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ardent Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ardent Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

NYSE ARDT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.44. Ardent Health has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ardent Health by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 703,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardent Health by 44.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 416,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ardent Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 828,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ardent Health by 367.2% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 790,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 621,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 724,841 shares during the period.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

