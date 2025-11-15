Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 685,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 654,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 419.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 64,008 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $6,353,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $329.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.16 and a 200-day moving average of $348.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

