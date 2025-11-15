ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

