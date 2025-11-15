ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 78,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

