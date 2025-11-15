3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $187.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.51. 2,748,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,191. 3M has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,184.36. This represents a 69.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total value of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. The trade was a 74.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $7,836,465. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 429,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 15.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $68,822,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

