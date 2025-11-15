CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$93.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCL.B. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.25.

CCL.B stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$87.74. The company had a trading volume of 784,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,333. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.80. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$64.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

