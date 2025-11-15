Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,113.72% and a negative return on equity of 713.74%.
Femasys Stock Up 8.6%
Shares of FEMY stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -2.55. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on FEMY
Femasys Company Profile
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Femasys
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.