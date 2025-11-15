9,000 Shares in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 67.5%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.