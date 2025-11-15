Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $58,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 60.3% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 447,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $679,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $362.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

