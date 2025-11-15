Innospec Inc. $IOSP Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Innospec worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 327,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

Innospec Announces Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 237.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innospec

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.