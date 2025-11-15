Starr Indemnity & Liability Co Has $153.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Starr Indemnity & Liability Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 56.3% of Starr Indemnity & Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co owned 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $153,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 65.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $375.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.33 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

