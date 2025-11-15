Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,100 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $192,918,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 44.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 306,713 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 91.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 196,107 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 93,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 128,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,057,889 shares in the company, valued at $98,799,250.89. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at $24,438,233.65. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

