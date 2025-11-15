LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,275 shares during the period. ResMed makes up about 4.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of ResMed worth $104,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $5,658,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.80. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. William Blair upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

