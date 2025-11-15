Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 2,997 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $68,124,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,472. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

