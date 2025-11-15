The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

