Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 2,693 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $41,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,404 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $295.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

