Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214,411 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Hawkins worth $54,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 101.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 118.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hawkins news, VP Drew M. Grahek bought 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $200,501.58. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Stock Down 1.0%

Hawkins stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

