Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,918 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.18% of Renasant worth $74,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,230,000 after buying an additional 1,582,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,169,000 after acquiring an additional 714,972 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,646,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 232.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,590,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Renasant by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Renasant Increases Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $269.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.96 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 46.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. Cowen began coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

