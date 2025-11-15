63,875 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,411,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,437,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

