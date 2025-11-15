Stepan Company $SCL Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,941 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 5.92% of Stepan worth $72,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $999.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99. Stepan Company has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $590.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

