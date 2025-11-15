iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,702 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

