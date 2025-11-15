OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $225.92 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.33 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

