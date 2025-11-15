Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $75.73 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $75,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after acquiring an additional 739,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,959,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,097,000 after purchasing an additional 128,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,473,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.64.

AJG opened at $258.53 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.47 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.84 and a 200 day moving average of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

