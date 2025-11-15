Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,174 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.30% of ArcBest worth $57,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCB. Stephens cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. ArcBest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.