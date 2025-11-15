Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.78% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $70,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 294.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

