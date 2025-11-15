Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $88,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.63.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

