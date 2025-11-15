GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.93.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.