Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rollins makes up approximately 9.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.19% of Rollins worth $52,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 430,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Rollins by 44.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 468,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 404,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

