Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,231 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $97,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $216.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $199.41 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,215,869.56. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971,041 shares of company stock valued at $470,946,486. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

