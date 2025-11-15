Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 115,293 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115,293 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $145,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 55.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,866,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $247,577,000 after acquiring an additional 665,027 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $225,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $130.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

